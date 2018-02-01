TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 1 February 2018 15:43 CET

Singer, 2face Surprises Wife with Well Garnished Noodles

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, 2face Idibia, has proven that outside music, he is very responsible and knows the key to the heart of his woman.

The singer, decided to surprise his wife who was still in bed by waking up to the kitchen as he prepared well garnished noodle for his woman.

He silently made all the preparation and took the food to deliver to her while in bed but hey, he got a well packaged early morning gift for that.


If you fear to suffering, you have already suffering from what you fear.
By: Shakespeare

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists