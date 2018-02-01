DJ Cuppy Sponsors Student to University, Set to Help 9 More

Everyone sure has one thing they plan to achieve this New Year and for DJ and billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy, it’s about helping lives.

Her plan for 2018, is kind of broad and top on her list has been to help 10 people to attain academic standard precisely university and that she has kicked start.

DJ Cuppy recently announced that part if her plan has been to sponsor 10 people to the university and she has already achieved that as one individual by name Akeem Owolabi, has just gained admission into UNILAG.