Music News | 1 February 2018 15:16 CET

Wow, Singer Kcee has added much Flesh, See fine Boy

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Five Star records signee, Kcee, is cooking something special for his fans but he has refused to reveal what he is up to rather, he has been tempting ladies with his looks.

In preparation for his upcoming project, the singer decided to have a steamy photo-shoot which shows how cute he now looks with the fact that he just had his hair cut.

Well, he has always seen himself as the ladies’ man, so let’s keep our fingers cross to see what he will be bringing on the table in couple of days.


