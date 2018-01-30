Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates Birthday in Style as She Turns 31

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon and new mum in the bloc, is a year older and there is nothing that could give her so much joy than turning around and seeing how God has blessed her.

The actress, who got marriage at the age of 30, is happy that God plans are beginning to manifest in her life.

Aside being blessed with a loving husband, she is also a mother and some months back was able to start her own school in Kogi state.

It’s indeed a big 31 for the actress as she looks forward for more graceful years ahead.