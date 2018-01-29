Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates Cute Daughter

As a first time mom, won’t you just seat back and gush over the bundle of joy and cutie you were able to bring into the world just like actress, Ajanigo Simeon Alfa.

Since welcoming her baby about two months ago, the actress has not stopped staring at her little girl who looks so much like her father.

It’s not easy having such a pretty baby and it is obvious that she just can’t take her eyes off her. Hmm, the little cutie really took after her mom and dad’s gene because they are both cute.