Actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu Bereaved, Losses Brother in Texas

Popular Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu Totolos, is currently bereaved along with his entire household as they have just lost a loved one.

The actor shared the sad news that has befallen his family as his brother, who was based in Houston Texas, just passed on.

Emmanuel’s pain is the fact that his brother did not live long as he passed on in his prime leaving behind two children.

According to the actor, “With all the Sweetness and harsh realities of life, We sometimes forget We came... and must pass on to the world beyond someday. Its usually not à thing of Joy, but It's a reality that we must face someday. Here is my beloved Brother, Fred Osondu Ehumadu, Hé has moved on, painful cos he did in his prime, faraway in Houston Texas, leaving behind his beautiful wife and 2 Sons. You will forever be in my heart. Adieu Brother.. Till we meet in the after life.”