General News | 25 January 2018 17:02 CET

Nollywood cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo Dies of Kidney Failure

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Will the month of January of every pass by without Nollywood recording one sad news to the other as it is becoming scary by the day.

News coming in has it that one of the industry’s best cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo, who was part of the brains behind the popular comic movie, ‘Osofia in London,’ is dead.

Ademola was said to have died from kidney failure which he has been battling for a long time and has been sourcing for the sum of N12million for the transplant but could not get any form of help.

Aside Osofia in London, he has also worked on the movie, Goje Africa, Blood Money, Igodo and many others.


