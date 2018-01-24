TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

24 January 2018

Actor, Don Richard Floats Own Record Label

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actor cum producer, Don Richard, sure has lots of plans for himself as he has been busy building strong empire for himself.

The actor who now derives joy behind the camera, has left some of his fans speechless as he recently floated his own record label ‘GAMEGOD.’

Aside owning his own record label, he has also tried his voice on the mic and already doing fine as he is already featured on a new single titled ‘Yesterday.’


