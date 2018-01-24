TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

24 January 2018

Actress, Jackie Appiah Celebrates New Liberian President

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was one of the many guests that stepped out to celebrate newly elected Liberian President, His Excellency, George Oppong Weah.

Not many had thought that George Weah will ever win such an important position as it was not his first time in making such attempt.

Showing how happy she is for the new Liberian President, she wrote, “His Excellency George Oppong Weah, You are a great person and I know you will do great things in Liberia. So happy for you bro. Africa loves you.”


