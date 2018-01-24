TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

24 January 2018

Actor, Ik Ogbonna Seals New Endorsement Deal with Dorco Shaving Stick

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, has started the New Year in a good way as he has just landed his first endorsement deal for the year.

The actor has shown how cute he is as he prefers to step out with a clean shave and that has attracted one of Nigeria’s shaving stick company, Dorco, to seek his attention for the brand.

Ik has just been made the brand ambassador of Dorco shaving stick as he was given lots of the products for personal use while he also smiled to the bank.


