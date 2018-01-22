Actor, Owolabi Ajasa Shocks Many as he Attends NYSC in Kogi

Nollywood actor cum producer and C.E.O of Owolabi Films, Owolabi Ajasa, has proven that age is not a barrier for those that still wants to go to school.

The actor got many talking when he shared photo of himself in camp with other youths who are currently observing their National Youths Service in Kogi state.

Not many were in the know that the actor had returned to school but it is indeed very emotional seeing the actor push himself further academically.

He took to social media to thank God for giving him the opportunity to achieve what he has always planned for which finally came to pass. “Tank God... I achieved My aim.. Glory be to God.. Kogi NYSC orientation camp.”