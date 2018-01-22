Singer, Majek Fashek Indicates Interest to Join Akporo in Street Praise

One of Nigeria’s top comedian, Jephthah Akpororo, is not just living a life of celebrity but he has been able to use his status to try in impacting lives in his community.

The comedian does not just entertain top individuals in the society with his jokes but also has been able to act like those on the streets just to be able to draw them closer to God.

He has been able to use music and dance as means of communication to ensure that he gets the necessary attention need to preach the gospel.

Not many are in support of his actions but for him, it is all about God because he has brought him far and gave him all the needed things in life.

His actions has triggered legendary singer, Majek Fashek, to indicate his interest in partaking in his street gospel praise.

official_majekfashek : My son God bless you pls next time invite me and I support you