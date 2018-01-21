Actress, Eniola Ajao Flaunts Curves as She Turns a Year Older

Popular Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao, is not that regular name that makes headline randomly in the movie industry and that is because she loves being silent while she makes her money.

She has come to be loved by many and turning a year older, fans and industry colleagues have taken to various platforms to celebrate her day.

It has not been an easy journey for the actress so far both in the industry and personal life but she has been able to remain focus while she continues her hustle.

With her pretty looks and nice curves, she has continued to melt hearts with her acting prowess, congrats to her as she celebrates her day.