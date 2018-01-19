TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 19 January 2018 15:48 CET

Nollywood Actress, Beverly Osu 4months Pregnant?

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Nollywood actress and model, Beverly Osu, has left some of her suitors hanging with their mouth wide open after her pregnancy picture surfaced online.

The actress seems to have joined the league of babymamas as she is about four months gone based on the picture online which definitely is not photoshopped.

She has now joined some of her colleagues who have babies without officially settling down with a man but she can’t be judged because she is only being careful.

Well, we hope to have more details on this trending photo but for now, let’s continue pondering over it.


