Singer, Banky W with Wife, Adesua Etomi Begins Honeymoon

There is nothing as good as being your own boss as it will avail one the opportunity of doing things to their own taste and pace just like singer, Banky W and his pretty wife, actress, Adesua Etomi.

The two love birds who graced the social media some months back due to their much talked about wedding are currently on their honeymoon.

After having their wedding, the lovely couple have been touring some countries and they also used that time to attend the premiere of the much talked about movie, ‘The Wedding party 2,’ which was premiered both in Nigeria and Dubai.

Now, they have taken time to relax alone and discuss on how many kids they will like to have as they are currently at the Sandals Royal Caribbean.