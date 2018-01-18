Actress, Fadelemi Momoh Expecting Second Child with SA Lover

South African base Nollywood actress, Fadekemi Momoh, is already counting down well into the New Year as she is currently an expectant mum.

The actress is currently heavy and expecting her second child with her South African base lover who she has been protecting his identity for a while.

Fadekemi recently had a baby shower which saw lots of her SA friends turning up for her day as the countdown to the delivery date begins.

She already has a daughter who is also with her in SA from her first relationship and now she is expecting another child.

Congrats to her and may God continue to add more smiles to her family.