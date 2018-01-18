Film Maker, Elizabeth Daniels Welcomes Baby with Hubby

Nigerian US movie producer, Elizabeth Daniels Wallace with her hubby are currently happy as they recently welcomed a baby boy.

Elizabeth, who is still yet to come to terms that she is a mother is still wondering how she was able to bring another life into the world.

Sharing the good news she wrote, “I have been waiting a very LONG time to meet you Son!!! you are much more perfect than I could ever have imagined. I’m officially a mother still feels like a dream!!! Mummy duties mood activated I wake up every two hours to feed and clean my young king little behind. Glory and praise to God. Thanks for all your love and wishes.”