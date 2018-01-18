TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

18 January 2018

"Iskaba" Movie Producer, Kasvid Dies in fatal Accident

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nollywood film maker, Chukwuka Emelionwu aka Kasvid, has passed on this New Year as he was said to have died in a fatal accident.

Chukwuka is not new to the movie industry as he was the brain behind the much watched movie, “Isakaba.”

Friends and industry colleagues who have had the opportunity of working with the late producer have described him as a gentle fellow who was always filled with life as he loves carrying everyone along without having issues.


