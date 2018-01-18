Chidinma releases a new single titled “Love Me.” It is one to spark up her fans emotions.

In ‘Love Me’, Chidinma professes the depth of her love to “My love and my life and my best friend.” She follows the profession with a request to be loved in return, “Love me like you’ve never loved anyone”, she sings.

The song is so heartfelt that Chidima interchanges English and her native Igbo, to ensure her message is felt and understood.

Produced by Oscar, Love Me is a mid-tempo song that incorporates contemporary Igbo string and percussion sounds. It is made for anyone that has ever found love and joy in the eyes of another.