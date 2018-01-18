TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Album Release | 18 January 2018 09:26 CET

Chidinma releases a new single titled “Love Me.” It is one to spark up her fans emotions.

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Click for Full Image Size

In ‘Love Me’, Chidinma professes the depth of her love to “My love and my life and my best friend.” She follows the profession with a request to be loved in return, “Love me like you’ve never loved anyone”, she sings.

The song is so heartfelt that Chidima interchanges English and her native Igbo, to ensure her message is felt and understood.

Produced by Oscar, Love Me is a mid-tempo song that incorporates contemporary Igbo string and percussion sounds. It is made for anyone that has ever found love and joy in the eyes of another.


when divinity jams wit humanity, spirituality takes place.
By: ifunaya nwokedi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists