Young Philanthropist Nazeef Babaji Builds Mosques, Police Station For Bauchi Communities

Popular Bauchi State born philanthropist Bar. Nazeef Babaji has brought smiles to the Muslim faithful in Faggo Shira LGA with the completion of massive Mosque building for prayers.

As a way of strengthening their faith in Allah and living in peace amongst ‎themselves in their communities he embarked on setting up a legacy that will stand the test of time.

The young NNPP aspirant for the Federal house of representatives through his NGO Nazeef Babaji Foundatio‎n further created an impact in Giade Federal Constituency with the renovation of Police station which ‎had been in a dilapidated state for a long time. According to him, the law enforcement agency are supposed to operate from a very impressive and healthy environment with regards to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

‎Commending the rare gesture of the House of Representative aspirant, the Bauchi State Police commissioner, Sunusi lemo said the force appreciate the overwhelming display of security consciousness exhibited by the legal luminary Bar. Nazeef Babaji for the people of Giade communities and federal constituency. This he stressed is a motivation for the police to double their effort towards curbing crime in the area and ensuring peaceful co-existence.