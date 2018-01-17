After Campaigning for them, Singer, K1 State Governments on Projects

Legendary Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as K1 de Ultimate, is tired of the various promises made by state government to their citizens and till date nothing remarkable has been achieved.

The singer, who has been in the front burner campaigning for some state governments, has decided to take the bull by the horn as he has promised his fans of taking time to examine and criticize the projects they claim to have carried out.

According to the singer, “As from today, I will start to do "X-ray" on various State Government many projects embarked upon since coming into office from 2015 till date and the effect on Nigerians, this is because l was involved in propagating many of them when coming into office. If for any reason I ever step on toes, better not see it as criticizing, but as my own way of taking stock before the start of 2019 journey again. Thank you for this IROYIN TI AKO SAN OWO FUN.”