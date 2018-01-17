Actress, Uche Ogbodo Hits the Gym to Burn Festive Calories

It’s a New Year and Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is not ready to allow her body adapt to all the festive food she has consumed as she has returned to the gym.

The actress is not joking when she sets her mind to achieve a strong aim and when it comes to her body, she is not toiling with it.

Ensuring that she remains sexy with no traces of big tummy and being over-weighed, she recently hit the gym to get that sexy body that will always create attention whenever she steps into any gathering.

Sometimes, it’s not all about sexiness but ability to stay fit which medically it is recommended considering the kind of stress celebrities and Nigerians go through daily.