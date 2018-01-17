TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

City Flames | 17 January 2018 01:22 CET

AMCON Making Funding Very Difficult For My Foundation- Kanu Nwankwo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigeria Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo, is on the news again and this time he needs the general public to come out and speak for him since AMCON has refused to respect Court Orders.

It is no longer news that Kanu Nwankwo Property which is known as Herdly Apartment, Located at Victoria Island Lagos Has been put under temporary possession of AMCON on account of purported indebtedness which remains unproven Since November 2015 till date

Kanu who said that this Heart Foundation has been threatened once again with the possession of his hotel being taken by AMCON since he retired as a footballer as the establishment hardly Apartment seems to be the source of his funding to kanu Heart Foundation.


By: Godwin Yaw Agboka

