Actress, kehinde Bankole Bereaved, Losses Father

While many were busy having fun and celebrating the festive season, Nollywood actress, Kehinde Bankole with her family was busy weeping.

The actress is currently bereaved as she is still yet to come to terms with the fact that her loving dad, has gone to rest in the Lord.

Sharing the sad story, the actress wrote, “Quietly over the weeks my family and close ones have mourned you. We love you Daddy and cherish all the memories we have built over the years. You have trained God fearing children and given us lagacies money could not buy. With broken hearts but smiles and resignation to God almighty, we come forward to celebrate your life. We love you. RIP daddy. ARCHITECT BABATUNDE OLALEKAN BANKOLE sunre.”