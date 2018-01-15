Oil Magnate, Femi Otedola Kisses Mum Passionately

Popular Oil magnate, Femi Otedola, has proven that no matter the amount of wealth he acquires, his mother is still his priority.

Femi recently was with his mother and her aboard and he could not hide his love for her as they were pictured kissing.

To many, the kissing might be wrong but it is simply a mother’s love for her son as she has not stopped praying for her boy.

Whenever he is in the country, Femi, has not stopped checking up on his mother as he even went as far as getting her personal doctor who comes around to ensure that she has stable health and she lacks nothing.