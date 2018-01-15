TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

15 January 2018

Singer, Benita Okojie Steps out with Hubby After Baby delivery

Singer, Benita Okojie, will forever be grateful to God for making her make the right decision when it comes to marriage as her union with her hubby continues to wax stronger.

The singer is not just married but she is also a happy mother of one and she has so far seen that not all marriages are boring as she is lucky to have been blessed with a good in-law.

Benita and her hubby decided to step out together since welcoming her baby boy some few months back and she looks really great as she has so worked on her body.


