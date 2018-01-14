Singer, Adekunle Gold Signs Multimillion Naira Deal with Unity Bank

Singer, Adekunle Gold has started the New Year in grand style as he recently put pen to paper as he signs new endorsement deal with Unity Bank plc.

The singer was at the office of the bank as he was briefed on his new role before accepting the deal which is said to worth millions of naira.

Since parting ways with his former record label, YBNL, the singer has really been doing well for himself as his kind of music has been able to cut across the hearts of many.