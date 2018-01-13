Singer, Paul Okoye Unveils All-Female Band

Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square group is not joking when it comes to music as he is all ready to set a strong pace this 2018.

Since breaking away from his brought Peter Okoye, he has been silently making good sounds as he has already had two singles and videos to his credit.

Just few days back, he released the video to one of his songs, ‘Nkemji,’ and now he has done the unexpected which has left many talking.

The singer unlike some of his colleagues who have men around them handling their live band, Paul decided to change the face as he unveils his all-female band as they make their first rehearsal.