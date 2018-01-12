Death Averted: Actress, Sonia Ogiri Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, can boldly say that she is a destiny child and the apple of God’s eye having survived a ghastly motor accident that would have taken any other person’s life.

The actress shared her testimony with pictures of her damaged Honda car which is seriously beyond repair.

The accident was so scary that many have been asking her various questions that she has not been able to provide answers to on how she came out of the wrecked car alive.

Sharing how God saved her life, she wrote, “People asked how I came out alive, people asked how I survived, people asked questions I couldn't answer till today. If GOD can give me a second chance to life, GOD can also give you second chance to any everything in life. Am still greatful LORD. We shall not DIE young in JESUS name. Tag the people you want to see at the end of the year with great achievements & Testimonies.”