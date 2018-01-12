Please Lets Join hands to Save the Life of Singer, Stella Monye’s Only Son

This is not the best times for legendary singer, Stella Monye and her family as she has been running from pillar to pole seeking for help to help keep her only son alive.

For a while now, things have not been moving smoothly for the singer as she has invested all her savings just to save the life of her boy who is suffering from urethra and leaking bladder problem.

Actress, Shan George, who has an update on the challenges the singer is facing, took to her social media page to help create awareness so Nigerians could help at ensuring that the sonorous singer sees her boy grow to ripe old age.

ACTRESS SHAN GEORGE "Stella Monye and I share a bond: the bond of motherhood. I know the life of a dear mother and her children, especially when they are sick. @stella_monye has carried the burden of caring for her only Son, Ibrahim, these past 18 years: Ibrahim spent his late childhood and teenage years at the corridors of hospitals, churches and their bedroom. I will do the same things Stella is engaged with, if any of my children were in this melancholy of life. She should not go through this alone any longer. My dear mothers, friends and fans, Stella's hurt and pains are ours. Let us give her succor by donating to help pay for the surgery to repair Ibrahim’s urethra and leaking bladder. My heart is filled with liquids of pain for her and Ibrahim. Imagine days of sleepless nights, caring for your only sick Son?. Imagine those endless prayers for hope and miracle. .We are now near Hope Valley for Ibrahim. He needs N35Million to pay for his surgery and recovery in Indiana, USA. Time is Now. I challenge mothers, friends, fans to donate Now N5,000, N10,000 or any amount, pls encourage others. Donate Thus: NAME: STELLA MONYE FIRST BANK CURRENT ACCT: 2021451638 OR https://www.gofundme.com/ibrahims-mediacal-fund-for-surgery

