There are Times I Want to give Up…OAP, Toke Makinwa

Controversial On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, has been living her dream kind of life but sometimes, she seats back to reflect upon her life and she discovers there are some lapses.

She might be a celebrity does not mean that she is not also faced with challenges like every other person and sometimes she needs a shoulder to cry on.

Toke recently shared that there are times in her life when she feels like giving up but she looks around and try to brace up because there are people out there looking up to her.

In her words, “Sometimes I want to give up and then I remember the amount of people that I tell not to give up daily, it’s never easy, we all have this moments and I share mine so that if you are also thinking same you can snap out of it. Don’t be a woose, c’mom now.”