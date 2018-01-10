TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

God Loves Me Which is Why I’m Adding Weight…Actor, John Dumelo

Versatile Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has really been getting God’s blessing and that is due to the fact that he has always been a cheerful giver.

Like the popular saying, ‘givers never lack,’ and indeed the actor has not been lacking as he has been doing well both career wise and business wise.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of him and one of his fans questioned why he was adding so much weight but trust John, he sure had an answer for as he started that he is adding weight “because God loves him so much.”


