Nollywood Actor, Williams Uche Mba Under Spiritual Attack

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uche Mba, is not having it rosy with various secret battles he has been fighting since he started the give challenge.

The actor who started the challenge in December 2017, has not stopped as he recently disclosed that it was God that ordered him to do it.

Sharing his battle stories he started that some spiritual forces have been tormenting him and his team by God has continued to give them victory.

According to the actor, “Ever since I started the #givechallenge I’ve been under serious attack (both spiritually and otherwise) apparently some forces are not happy with what we are doing, they have been attacking my family members and even that of my teams members. It is still not clear to me why some people hate it when you try to help other human beings but one thing I’ve come to understand is that the devil is not interested in what God is not interested in. The past 9 days have been war but am glad to inform you that we got the victory. It was Gods instruction to carry out the #givechallenge so if they want to stop it then they have to stop God first, but as for me AM GOING BACK INTO THE STREET TO GET MORE PEOPLE OFF THE STREET TODAY. let’s keep putting smiles on people’s faces. #givechallenge WHO IS STILL WITH ME?”