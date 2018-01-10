Actress, Mercy Johnson Laughs at Haters wishing her Bad

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is not ready to begin her New Year with negative vibes at all as early rumours has it that all is not well in her marital home.

The actress has not stopped sharing happy moments with her hubby and children and these has left many wondering but hey, nothing ugly is brewing between them.

In fact, the actress shared photo of she and her hubby reading the Bible together where she stylishly mocked her haters letting them know that there is God in everything that is being done.

In her words, “Okay ooo…there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na. that’s not happening is it your delete? #imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#”