TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 10 January 2018 13:05 CET

Actress, Mercy Johnson Laughs at Haters wishing her Bad

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is not ready to begin her New Year with negative vibes at all as early rumours has it that all is not well in her marital home.

The actress has not stopped sharing happy moments with her hubby and children and these has left many wondering but hey, nothing ugly is brewing between them.

In fact, the actress shared photo of she and her hubby reading the Bible together where she stylishly mocked her haters letting them know that there is God in everything that is being done.

In her words, “Okay ooo…there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na. that’s not happening is it your delete? #imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#”


Those that think it permissible to tell white lies soon grow color blind.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists