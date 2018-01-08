TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 8 January 2018

Singer, Lami Philips Celebrates 16years Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Singer, Lami Philips, might be bereaved after she recently lost her grandmother, but that has not affected her joy in any way as her marriage turned 16years.

Lami has been able to guide her home to the best of her knowledge as she got married to her best friend whom they have grown together.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “13yrs wedding anniversary! Teenage love till eternity. My partner, my constant, my friend, my G.”


By: YSHOKOYA

