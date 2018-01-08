TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commics News | 8 January 2018 10:48 CET

I Started as Comedian Before Getting Movie Roles… Egbeigwe Apama

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Click for Full Image Size

Comic Nollywood actor, Dike Osinachi better known as Egbeigwe Apama, has continued to make a strong name for himself in the Nollywood industry and he has become a force to reckon with.

Since breaking into the industry which has produced so many talents, the actor has been making lots of producers proud that he constantly get lots of movie roles.

What many don’t know about the actor is that he started off as a stand-up comedian and Mc before venturing into the movie industry.

Starting his New Year by hosting various marriage events, he took out time before heading for a movie location to share that “Many are not aware that this my first job (stand up comedian/mc) before movie.”


The tap that u used to measure your brother da is de tap da will also be used to measure u.
By: Atsen T Samuel

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists