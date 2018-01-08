TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

8 January 2018

Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Calls out MTN over Poor Services

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress cum producer, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is currently not happy with the services she is getting from popular telecom service provider, MTN.

The actress was recently having difficulties with her phone line and decided to contact her service provider but could not reach them.

Pained by this actions considering the nature of her job which is very demanding, the actress decided to put them on blast by calling their attention to their services.

According to her, “Service is the lifeblood of any organization. Everything flows from it and is nourished by it. CUSTOMER SERVICE is not a department...it's an attitude. MTN CUSTOMER SERVICE SHOULD LEARN AND IMPROVE.”


