Singer, Benita Okojie Having Memorable Moments with Mother and Son

New mother in the bloc, singer, Benita Okojie, cannot stop gushing about her baby as she continues to stare into her little boys face.

But it’s all good because that is always the joy of every mother and her mother did not just leave her the carry her cross alone as she also came to spend the New Year with her grandchild.

Benita since welcoming her baby has not hit the studio for any single yet and that is because she needs to dedicate the needed time for her boy and her home while hubby makes the money for the main time.