Actress, Tonto Dikeh Set to Reconcile with Hubby?

Pretty Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, seems to have given a hint about what she plans for the New Year through the grace of God.

Base on her brief write-up on social media, there is strong indications that the actress is about to let go the past as she is set to reconcile with her hubby, Olakunle Churchill

“A man married a beautiful girl. He loved her very much. One day she developed a skin disease. Slowly she started to lose her beauty. It so happened that one day her husband left for a tour.

While returning he met with an accident and lost his eyesight. However their married life continued as usual. But as days passed she lost her beauty gradually. Blind husband did not know this and there was not any difference in their married life. He continued to love her and she also loved him very much.

“One day she died. Her death brought him great sorrow. He finished all her last rites and wanted to leave that town. A man from behind called and said, now how will you be able to walk all alone? All these days your wife used to help you. He replied, I am not blind. I was acting, because if she knew l could see her ugliness it would have pained her more than her disease. So I pretended to be blind. She was a very good wife. I only wanted to keep her happy.

“Moral:- *Sometimes it is good for us to act blind and ignore one another's short comings, in order to be happy* *No matter how many times the teeth bite the tongue, they still stay together in one mouth. That's the spirit of FORGIVENESS. Even though the eyes don't see each other, they see things together, blink simultaneously and cry together. That's UNITY." May God grant us all the spirit of forgiveness and togetherness*. I HAVE NO NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS #NO NEW YEAR NEW ME BULLSHIT #I ONLY ASK FOR A FORGIVING HEART #I CAN DO THIS #YES LORD WE CAN”