TRACE DENIES MONEY-VIDEO-PLAY ALLEGATION

Contrary to recent insinuation making the rounds, the management of leading African music, youth and entertainment youth, Trace has come out strongly to correct the impression that it demands money for getting videos on its channels.

In an unprecedented move, Trace, has revealed its music video selection criteria to the public. Trace has the widest distribution of any music channel in Africa and is the number one or two rated channel in close to 50 countries across the continent with a five-channel brand, namely Trace Naija, Trace Mziki, Trace Urban, Trace Africa and Trace Toca.

Trace Naija is number One in Nigeria and Ghana with over around One million viewers a day. Trace’s channels are the most highly prized platform by artists and getting a video on Trace is considered to be an endorsement that an artist has “blown”. Many artists testify that their Pan African fame is in part thanks to exposure on Trace’s channels across The Continent.

“For years, despite constant communication, there has been speculation by artistes and the music industry at large about what it really takes to get a music video on Trace channels. We understand the demand because artistes know that getting their video on high rotation on Trace could change their life and make them a superstar!” Said Mr. Sam Onyemelukwe, Trace West Africa’s Managing Director.

A fundamental rule of economics is when there is high demand and low supply, there is an imbalance and the demand will skyrocket. That is true of Trace because there are only about 50 videos in rotation on the channel at any one time; meanwhile, the channels receive over 100 new video submissions a week. As spelt out in the newly released selection guidelines, Trace does not charge for video submission or airplay. On the contrary, royalties are paid to artists and record labels for broadcasting their works.

“Some unscrupulous people have gone so far as to charge unknowing record labels and artists with a fake guarantee that their video will air on Trace, we even heard of a guy in Ghana who offers a price list for airplay on Trace and other music channels and shows.” Added Mr. Onyemelukwe. “We do not sell video spins on the channel and anybody who tells you otherwise is a liar. However, at the same time, we know how much demand is out there, so we offer a promotion package called Zoom that can be purchased and guarantees a short profile and a few clips of an artist’s music video”.