Checkout Fast Growing Seun Egbegbe’s Daughter

Embattled movie marketer, Seun Egbegbe, might still be cooling off in the prison but that has not made his babymama, Oyenike Yusuf, to abandon him.

Nike still tries to ensure that she pays him a visit although not as frequent as before because of the situation of things but she has been able to prove her undying love for him.

It would be recalled that Seun was involved in some fraud and theft cases which landed him in prison and till date, he has not been able to meet up with his bail conditions.

Well, his pretty offspring is really growing fast and he will be proud to have such a beauty for a daughter who has started walking and talking also.