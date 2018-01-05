Actor, Seun Jimoh Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh, will forever be grateful to God for helping him make the right choice of picking the right lady to settle down with.

One year already gone and more years to come yet the actor has not had any cause to regret his choice of lady for a wife.

Today makes his union one year and it’s a day he will seat back to thank God for making it a reality with hopes of more years to come.

Looking at the rate at which the industry has recorded several failed celebrity marriages, one will want to lose hope in marriage but behold, there are some people that are still enjoying their home just like Seun.