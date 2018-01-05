I’ll Reveal My Hubby’s Face when I’m Ready for Marriage…Nkechi Sunday

Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has gotten many of her fans talking after she shared pictures of a bridal shoot she had with the Aso-Oke fabric.

Although it was a bridal shoot but it was just to see how fitting the Aso-oke can be used for such occasion yet not many could understand the motive as she began getting various congratulatory messages.

Well, it is not bad wishing her happy marriage life this 2018, but the actress is not getting married yet as she has come to state that if she is ready for marriage, she will sure reveal the face of her man because he is not a masquerade.

According to her, “So someone cannot have a Bridal Shoot in peace again🤷🏻‍♀️ she's automatically getting married? Anyways thanks for d prayers, husband must show this Year..AMEN #Bridal shoot for @makeupbyojuloge Aso Oke by @la_chic_makeovers #Hellur lagos PS: if am getting married I will definitely show my husband's face because he's not a masquerade.”