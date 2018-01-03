TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Delectable Nollywood Actress kemigisha Harriet stuns in New shoot

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Budding Nollywood Actress, kemigisha Harriet definitely spellbinds us as she exudes dazzling beauty in new year shot.

The Ugandan born actress made her first TV appearance in the popular TV series "Slaves and freeborn" of which after that has had other features and hosted other shows.

The actress who double as a presenter and model shows in a white mono-strap ruffled dress by Derin Fabikun her beautiful figure with details to the waistline also showing off her chocolate skin.

With her fine toned body and delectable look, she's obviously going to make it through to the top with ease.


