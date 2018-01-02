Singer, Timi Dakolo Goes on family Holiday to Meet Dad

Singer, Timi Dakolo, is really having a nice time in his state, Bayelsa, as he decided to take his family home to go see his dad.

If there is one thing the singer does not joke with then it is his family because he places high premium on them than any other thing.

His family has always been his source of joy and he never fails to acknowledge his wife’s role in ensuring that the home is great while he is busy providing for the home.

Rather than spend huge money touring the world, he decided to make his kids feel the impact of their home soil as he took them for canoe ride and other sightseeing.