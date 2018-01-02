TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 January 2018

Singer, Tiwa Savage officially a Landlady in Lagos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Tiwa Savage, does not just go almost unclad on stage as for every performance she puts, she keeps getting bank alert from creditors.

The singer has really pushed herself beyond boundaries in the Nigerian music industry and she has been able to stay focused in her game.

The past year 2017 might have been kind of rough for her but she was able to pull through both career wise and marital wise.

Recalling part of her successes in the past year, she disclosed that she was able to make full payment for a new house which has been part of her dreams for a long time and now she is a proud landlady.

Sharing part of her success with her fans, she wrote, “2017 I bought my First house.”


