Celebrity | 2 January 2018 14:21 CET

Actress, Mercy Johnson, Hubby Donates Food Materials to Community

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The year 2018, has already began and many are very optimistic that this New Year is really going to bring positive change to many and the country at large and hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, Prince Odi Okojie, is already impacting lives.

The easy going politician cum businessman, took out time in the New Year to extend a hand of fellowship through his foundation to put smiles on the faces of many.

Knowing how hard things are in the country, Prince Odi along with his pretty wife, stepped out to donate food materials and cash to people around their community.

His act is not new to many as he has always made a duty to ensure that he blesses others with the little God has blessed him with.


