Celebrities Birthday | 30 December 2017 12:56 CET
Mr. 2kay Share Photos With Adorable Son As He Clocks 5 Today
Singer, Mr. 2Kay has shared some beautiful pictures to celebrate his son, Dave who turned 5 today, December 30. The proud father went to Port Harcourt recently to spend quality time with his son and decided to engage him in a photo session. The pictures were shot by Port Harcourt based photographer, Grand Master at the waterside of Bonny Island.
Here’s wishing the adorable @wealthdav a happy birthday.