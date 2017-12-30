TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

30 December 2017

Mr. 2kay Share Photos With Adorable Son As He Clocks 5 Today

By Oluwatosin Ajibade

Singer, Mr. 2Kay has shared some beautiful pictures to celebrate his son, Dave who turned 5 today, December 30. The proud father went to Port Harcourt recently to spend quality time with his son and decided to engage him in a photo session. The pictures were shot by Port Harcourt based photographer, Grand Master at the waterside of Bonny Island.

Here’s wishing the adorable @wealthdav a happy birthday.


You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.
